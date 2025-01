200mg CBD : 100mg CBN : 40mg THC



Elevate your evenings with our Sleepy Time Elixir. Our ratio of 5:2.5:1 full spectrum CBD THC produces the perfect balance to induce relaxation and tranquility along with a balanced high. Boasting a rich and deep sweetness from fresh blackberries and calming aromatherapy from ethically-sourced organic chamomile and lavender buds, you’ll relax into a deep, dreamy sleep.



Enjoy it mixed with sparkling water over ice for a nightcap, or grab your favorite mug, pour into hot water or tea and experience the zen. Check out our recipes tab for exciting ways to use our elixirs, or create your own combination.



-100% real fruit

-100% organic blue agave

-100% premium solventless hash rosin

-Designed for accurate and precise dosing

-Pocket sized so you can bring anywhere and everywhere

