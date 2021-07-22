About this product
The STACHE ConNectar is made to fit any 510 threaded battery and turn it into a nectar collector with a three piece assembly! Pairs best with the STACHE SLIM Battery.
Colors include: Black, Blue, Red, and Green
Does not pair with autodraw battery.
Battery is not included.
About this brand
Stache Products
Stache is a design company consisting of a dedicated group of individuals whose mission is to create innovative designs that will revolutionize the industry while always keeping the customer in mind first. Our team is built of supportive members that believe in Stache and the products we design.