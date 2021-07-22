The controller box delivers heat to the nail allowing the user to regulate the temperature with the touch of a button. This provides a more balanced and consistent smoking experience. Our E-Nail will last for thousands of hours heated between 700-1000℉. The suggested heat for our quartz nail is 650-750℉.



The E-Nail Kit includes:

14mm Male Quartz Nail

Silicone Storage Container

Heater Coil

Power Cord

Carrying Case