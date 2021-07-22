About this product
The IGNYT Mini Torch is the perfect on the go torch or table accessory! Heat up your banger comfortably with a flame lock to hold your flame. The SP400 torch is easy to use and precise!
About this brand
Stache Products
Stache is a design company consisting of a dedicated group of individuals whose mission is to create innovative designs that will revolutionize the industry while always keeping the customer in mind first. Our team is built of supportive members that believe in Stache and the products we design.