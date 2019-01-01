Standard Extracts
Refined at the source.
About Standard Extracts
Standard Extracts oils are refined in the heart of California’s Emerald Triangle, where people take their cannabis seriously. We’re on a mission to refine the cleanest, purest, most potent cannabis oils available because we hold ourselves to an incredibly high standard. We’re on a mission to make Standard Extracts the finest cannabis oils in the world. In our neighborhood, nothing less will do.
Available in
United States, California