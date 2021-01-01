Badder is created when mixed hydrocarbons are washed over dried cannabis plant material. The butane leaves behind most of the undesirable plant's compounds, and what you're left with is an easy to manipulate, flavorful, and potent extract. As the name implies, this product has a higher concentration of fats, waxes, and lipids which gives it a waxy, putty-like consistency. Also known as Wax.



Product Highlights:

-Greater terpene presence than shatter

-Terpene-Rich Flavors

-Full Spectrum