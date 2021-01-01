About this product
Badder is created when mixed hydrocarbons are washed over dried cannabis plant material. The butane leaves behind most of the undesirable plant's compounds, and what you're left with is an easy to manipulate, flavorful, and potent extract. As the name implies, this product has a higher concentration of fats, waxes, and lipids which gives it a waxy, putty-like consistency. Also known as Wax.
Product Highlights:
-Greater terpene presence than shatter
-Terpene-Rich Flavors
-Full Spectrum
About this brand
Standard Wellness
At Standard Wellness, our mission is to create a new standard in the medical marijuana industry for quality, care, innovation, and education. We’re committed to a research-driven, patient-centric approach, and we will work to have a lasting, positive impact on our community. In all that we do, we are mindful, innovative, positive, passionate, and proud.