About this product
CARAMELLLT IN YOUR MOUTH!
With just a few simple ingredients—sugar, butter, cream and vanilla (and THC distillate of course!)—we’ve created your new favorite edible. It’s soft and chewy . . . but not so chewy that it sticks to your teeth and requires work to remove. It’s the sweet and delicious kind of chewy that leaves just enough flavor in your mouth!
Product Highlights:
-Precisely Dosed
-Simple & Clean Ingredients
-60-90 Min Onset
-Gluten Free
About this brand
Standard Wellness
We want you to feel good, so we’ve made it our business to nourish patient health and happiness with innovative, high-quality cannabis products. Our brands offer a
host of options for everyone – from the beginner patient to the experienced connoisseur. Embrace the power of cannabis, your way.
