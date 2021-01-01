Diamonds & Sauce is a mixed hydrocarbon extract created using only the best of our fresh frozen flower. Over time and in a pressurized environment, THCa and terpenes naturally separate. This process allows the THCa to be expressed in its isolated form, a crystal (also known as a diamond) while at the same time the separated terpenes create an extremely flavorful "sauce." These two fractions are recombined to create a powerful, flavorful, and truly beautiful extract.



Product Highlights:

-Made from fresh frozen flower

-Highest concentration of terpenes

-Robust Flavor

-Strong Aroma

-Full Spectrum