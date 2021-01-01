About this product
Strengthen your systems and live life at your own pace with our family of all-natural Effects Gummies. Try the Ginger Lemon Boost Gummies to enhance wellness and elevate your body’s defenses; the Energy Gummies, in Pineapple Basil, to give you the lift you need throughout the day; and the Sleep Gummies, in Lavender Lemonade, to ease the stress away to improve the quality of your sleep.
Product Highlights:
-Effect Based Formula
-Vegan
-Gluten Free
-Non-GMO
-All Natural
-No Preservatives
Product Highlights:
-Effect Based Formula
-Vegan
-Gluten Free
-Non-GMO
-All Natural
-No Preservatives
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Standard Wellness
At Standard Wellness, our mission is to create a new standard in the medical marijuana industry for quality, care, innovation, and education. We’re committed to a research-driven, patient-centric approach, and we will work to have a lasting, positive impact on our community. In all that we do, we are mindful, innovative, positive, passionate, and proud.