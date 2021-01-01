These are not your average gummies! At Standard Wellness, we use all-natural ingredients. Our fresh fruit concentrate is blended with the other key components, shaped, and dusted with sugar. All our gummies are vegan and made with natural, carefully curated fruit juices. With our 1:1 formula gummies you're getting a higher dose of CBD, so if you're looking for a balanced edible with less of a kick, this one is for you! We offer our gummies in a multitude of flavors and doses including: 10mg, 40mg, and 1:1 dosing options.



Product Highlights:

-Vegan

-Gluten Free

-Non-GMO

-All Natural

-No Preservatives