Live Badder is created when fresh frozen plant material is washed through our hydrocarbon system. The frozen plant material is placed directly into the Butane Hash Oil machine instead of being dried. Washing plant material while "alive" instead of dried allows us to preserve more terpenes, creating a more flavorful and rich concentrate that closely mirrors the flavor and aroma of the living plant. Live Wax contains higher levels of fats, waxes, and lipids, which gives it a waxy, putty-like consistency. Also known as Live Wax.



Product Highlights:

-Full Spectrum

-Higher concentrations of terpenes

-Robust Flavor

-Increased Synergistic Effect

-Strong Aroma