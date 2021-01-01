About this product
A mixed hydrocarbon extract created by whipping together Diamonds & Sauce resulting in a flavorful and potent concentrate. All the flavor and benefits of Diamonds & Sauce with an easier to use consistency.
Product Highlights:
-Made from fresh frozen flower
-Highest concentration of terpenes
-Robust Flavor
-Strong Aroma
-Full Spectrum
About this brand
Standard Wellness
At Standard Wellness, our mission is to create a new standard in the medical marijuana industry for quality, care, innovation, and education. We’re committed to a research-driven, patient-centric approach, and we will work to have a lasting, positive impact on our community. In all that we do, we are mindful, innovative, positive, passionate, and proud.