About this product
Each Mellow Bar is hand-crafted in our food prep kitchen where our processing team members combine honey and brown-sugar cereal, marshmallows, and our distillate. Once homogenized, the bars are created by hand-rolling the mix and pressing each individual weighted amount into its own mold. Keep an eye out for new and seasonal flavors!
Product Highlights:
-No Preservatives
-High Potency
-Easily Dosable
-Delicious
About this brand
Standard Wellness
At Standard Wellness, our mission is to create a new standard in the medical marijuana industry for quality, care, innovation, and education. We’re committed to a research-driven, patient-centric approach, and we will work to have a lasting, positive impact on our community. In all that we do, we are mindful, innovative, positive, passionate, and proud.