Each Mellow Bar is hand-crafted in our food prep kitchen where our processing team members combine honey and brown-sugar cereal, marshmallows, and our distillate. Once homogenized, the bars are created by hand-rolling the mix and pressing each individual weighted amount into its own mold. Keep an eye out for new and seasonal flavors!



Product Highlights:

-No Preservatives

-High Potency

-Easily Dosable

-Delicious