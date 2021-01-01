About this product
Our Pure Wax is a refreshing cannabis connoisseur experience that will change the way you think about concentrates. Our extraction experts use an advanced filtration process that removes impurities and delivers the purest cannabinoids to provide patients with an elevated vaping experience.
Product Highlights:
-Advanced Filtration Process ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
-Cannabis Derived Terpenes
-Clarity
About this brand
Standard Wellness
At Standard Wellness, our mission is to create a new standard in the medical marijuana industry for quality, care, innovation, and education. We’re committed to a research-driven, patient-centric approach, and we will work to have a lasting, positive impact on our community. In all that we do, we are mindful, innovative, positive, passionate, and proud.