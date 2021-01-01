About this product
RSO Capsules are a full-spectrum extract made from indica strains known for their pain-relieving, calming, and soothing properties. These powerful capsules deliver high levels of terpenes and cannabinoids to create a strong entourage effect. Easy to consume, you can be sure that these dynamic capsules will be ready to help when you need extra relief.
Product Highlights:
-Full Spectrum
-Indica-Dominant Strains
-Easy Dosage
-Convenient & Effective
About this brand
Standard Wellness
At Standard Wellness, our mission is to create a new standard in the medical marijuana industry for quality, care, innovation, and education. We’re committed to a research-driven, patient-centric approach, and we will work to have a lasting, positive impact on our community. In all that we do, we are mindful, innovative, positive, passionate, and proud.