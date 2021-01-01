About this product
Shatter is created when mixed hydrocarbons are washed over dried cannabis plant material. The hydrocarbon extraction selectively pulls the most medically valuable and desirable parts of the plant, providing a high potency extract. After an initial refinement step, the concentrate is then meticulously rolled into a thin, usually translucent sheet. This sheet is broken into little pieces, or shattered, which is where its name comes from!
Product Highlights:
-Broad Spectrum
-Increased Synergistic Effect
-Easy to work with
About this brand
Standard Wellness
At Standard Wellness, our mission is to create a new standard in the medical marijuana industry for quality, care, innovation, and education. We’re committed to a research-driven, patient-centric approach, and we will work to have a lasting, positive impact on our community. In all that we do, we are mindful, innovative, positive, passionate, and proud.