Shatter is created when mixed hydrocarbons are washed over dried cannabis plant material. The hydrocarbon extraction selectively pulls the most medically valuable and desirable parts of the plant, providing a high potency extract. After an initial refinement step, the concentrate is then meticulously rolled into a thin, usually translucent sheet. This sheet is broken into little pieces, or shattered, which is where its name comes from!



Product Highlights:

-Broad Spectrum

-Increased Synergistic Effect

-Easy to work with