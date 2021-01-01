About this product
Subcritical Sugar is a one-of-a-kind product that unites the power of our hydrocarbon system with a subcritical CO2 extraction. The combination results in a high potency THCa sugar with a subcritical cannabis terpene blend, delivering an extremely robust aroma and full-bodied flavor.
Product Highlights:
-Broad Spectrum
-CO2 Extracted Terpenes
-Smooth Vapor & Aroma
-Entourage Effect
-THCa Isolate
-Ultra Pure
About this brand
Standard Wellness
At Standard Wellness, our mission is to create a new standard in the medical marijuana industry for quality, care, innovation, and education. We’re committed to a research-driven, patient-centric approach, and we will work to have a lasting, positive impact on our community. In all that we do, we are mindful, innovative, positive, passionate, and proud.