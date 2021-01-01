Our high value, highly economical flower grown for those who want good cannabis, in good supply.



Outstanding cannabis takes time, attention, experience and passion. It takes the expertise and ability to bring out the best from each and every plant. From seed to harvest, our singular objective is to elevate the standard of cultivation and of produce flower that exemplifies all that cannabis can be.



Our state-of-the-art, 57,000 sq. ft. cultivation facility is one of the most technologically advanced grow facilities in the world. With a focus on craftsmanship and a commitment to perfecting the process, we grow approximately 30 different strains, cure every plant to bring out the natural flavors and hand-trim to ensure everything is perfect.