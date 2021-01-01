The Manna™ Patch is an effective, discreet, and modern way to deliver cannabinoids. Our patch is transdermal, allowing cannabinoids to enter the bloodstream. We use an excipient formula with permeation enhancers that help cannabinoids easily absorb into the body. The Manna™ Patch adhesive was designed to be compatible with lipid ingredients and retains excellent tack and adhesion. Patches are removable without causing pain, irritation, or leaving residue. Unlike inhalation or ingestion delivery methods, the contents of the patch are absorbed directly into the bloodstream, avoiding first-pass metabolism for a mellower experience.



Product Highlights:

-Discreet

-No Mess

-Percise Dosing

-Full Body Relief

-6-8 hr. Relief