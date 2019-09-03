If you’re looking for more battery capacity, this is for you! The Stanky Squeeze is specifically designed for pre-filled cartridges and has a wide range of temperature settings. Easy to charge with USB Micro cable that is included in the kit.



DOES NOT INCLUDE CARTRIDGE OR WAX TANK



Stanky Squeeze Features:



Compatible with pre-filled cartridges

15 second Preheat Mode

Adjustable Temperature

Voltage Options (3.4V, 3.6V, 3.8V, 4.0V)

Squeeze/Trigger style button

1000mAh Battery

510 Thread

Magnetic adapters for cartridge

Rechargeable

Micro USB Charger

Metallic Button Cover Swings Open for Charging and Voltage Adjustment

Instructions For Use:



Press Button Five Times To Turn Device On/Off

Press Button Three Times To Toggle Between Settings

Press Button Two Times to Engage Preheat Mode

Screw Your Pre-Filled Cartridge Onto The Proper Magnetic Adapter