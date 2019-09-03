About this product
If you’re looking for more battery capacity, this is for you! The Stanky Squeeze is specifically designed for pre-filled cartridges and has a wide range of temperature settings. Easy to charge with USB Micro cable that is included in the kit.
DOES NOT INCLUDE CARTRIDGE OR WAX TANK
Stanky Squeeze Features:
Compatible with pre-filled cartridges
15 second Preheat Mode
Adjustable Temperature
Voltage Options (3.4V, 3.6V, 3.8V, 4.0V)
Squeeze/Trigger style button
1000mAh Battery
510 Thread
Magnetic adapters for cartridge
Rechargeable
Micro USB Charger
Metallic Button Cover Swings Open for Charging and Voltage Adjustment
Instructions For Use:
Press Button Five Times To Turn Device On/Off
Press Button Three Times To Toggle Between Settings
Press Button Two Times to Engage Preheat Mode
Screw Your Pre-Filled Cartridge Onto The Proper Magnetic Adapter
