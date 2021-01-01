Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 10 inches
- Joint size: 18mm
- Female joint
- Bent neck
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- 3.5 inches base
- Clear glass
- Large stereo-matrix percolator
- Scientific glass water pipe
- Thick glass
