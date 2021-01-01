Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

10" Bent Neck Direct Inject Water Pipe with Stereo Perc

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 10 inches
- Joint size: 18mm
- Female joint
- Bent neck
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- 3.5 inches base
- Clear glass
- Large stereo-matrix percolator
- Scientific glass water pipe
- Thick glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!