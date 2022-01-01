About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 10 inches
- Joint size: rubber grommet female
- Bong
- Sand-Like Texture
- Matte Aztec-Inspired Design
- 1.5 inches Bowl Slide
- Faux Flowers Included
- 45 degree Joint
- Female Joint
- Flared Mouthpiece
- Fixed Downstem
- Rubber Grommet
- Height: 10 inches
- Joint size: rubber grommet female
- Bong
- Sand-Like Texture
- Matte Aztec-Inspired Design
- 1.5 inches Bowl Slide
- Faux Flowers Included
- 45 degree Joint
- Female Joint
- Flared Mouthpiece
- Fixed Downstem
- Rubber Grommet
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!