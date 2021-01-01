Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

10" Mini Skinny Beaker Bong with Ice Catcher

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 10 inches
- Width: 3.5 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- 14mm male bowl
- 18mm to 14mm downstem
- Clear glass
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Ice catcher
- Flared mouthpiece
- Beaker
- Removable downstem
- 45 degree joint
- Mini
- Deep bowl
