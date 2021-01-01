About this product

Be sure to keep this new Jane West beaker in mint condition. A true showcase piece, the beaker has a look and feel that is a notch higher than other premium water pipes.



Standing at an impressive 10 inches tall, the pipe is decorated with a unique classy green hue. Sourced from top quality silica, this piece epitomizes perfection by using the most durable borosilicate glass. The beaker works best with approximately 2" of water.



- Height: 10 inches

- Base: 6 inches

- Joint: 14mm female

- 14mm Jane West Bowl included

- Fixed diffused downstem

- 60 x 4mm thick borosilicate glass

- Fresh green mint glass

- Freestanding base

- Made for use with dry herbs

- Designed by Jane West, manufactured by Grav

- Sleek white Jane West decal



About Jane West:

Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women. Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.