About this product

Highlights:



- Height: 10 inches

- Base Width: 3.5 inches

- Joint Size: Rubber grommet female

- Do not clean this with hot water or chemicals, it will ruin the pipe!

- Includes bamboo straw mouthpiece

- Primitive Pipes bubbler

- Hand carved

- Circular stand

- Body made from a real coconut shell

- Beeswax lining

- Silicone downstem included

- Bowl colors may vary

- Removable mouthpiece and downstem

- Deep bowl for smooth draws

- Choice of logo

* Do not clean this with hot water or chemicals, it will ruin the pipe!