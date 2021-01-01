Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

10" Qtr Pounder Water Pipe

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 10 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- 45 degrees joint
- 2.5 inches base
- Branded glass
- Ice catcher
- Hand blown
- Diffused downstem
- Scientific glass bubbler
- Bent neck
- Clear Glass
- Deep bowl
- Flared mouthpiece
- Thick glass
- American glass
