Stash Lab Technologies
Highlights:
- Height: 10 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- 45 degrees joint
- 2.5 inches base
- Branded glass
- Ice catcher
- Hand blown
- Diffused downstem
- Scientific glass bubbler
- Bent neck
- Clear Glass
- Deep bowl
- Flared mouthpiece
- Thick glass
- American glass
