Stash Lab Technologies

10" Raked Beaker

- Height: 10 inches
- Beaker
- Ice Catcher
- 45 degree joint
- Extra thick 7mm glass
- Raked design on beaker base and mouthpiece
- Flared mouthpiece
- Removable downstem
- 4" 18mm To 14mm diffused downstem
- Female joint
- Choice of color
