Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 10 inches
- Width: 3.5 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- 18mm to 14mm downstem
- Keck clip
- 14mm male bowl
- Clear glass
- Straight tube
- Ice catcher
- Removable downstem
- Thick glass
- 45 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Deep bowl
- Scientific glass
- Choice of downstem color
- Height: 10 inches
- Width: 3.5 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- 18mm to 14mm downstem
- Keck clip
- 14mm male bowl
- Clear glass
- Straight tube
- Ice catcher
- Removable downstem
- Thick glass
- 45 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Deep bowl
- Scientific glass
- Choice of downstem color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!