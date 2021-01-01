Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 10 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- 90 degrees joint
- 18mm Inner mouthpiece
- Thick glass
- 3 Honeycomb percs
- Clear glass
- Flared mouthpiece
- Scientific glass
- Choice of color
