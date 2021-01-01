Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 10 inches
- Width: 3 inches base
- Glass water pipe
- Scientific clear glass
- Slide included
- Twisted neck
- Deep bowl
- Flared mouthpiece
- Fixed downstem
- Rubber grommet
- Height: 10 inches
- Width: 3 inches base
- Glass water pipe
- Scientific clear glass
- Slide included
- Twisted neck
- Deep bowl
- Flared mouthpiece
- Fixed downstem
- Rubber grommet
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!