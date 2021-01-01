Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

10" Twist Water Pipe

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 10 inches
- Width: 3 inches base
- Glass water pipe
- Scientific clear glass
- Slide included
- Twisted neck
- Deep bowl
- Flared mouthpiece
- Fixed downstem
- Rubber grommet
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!