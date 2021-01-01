About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 10.5 inches
- Width: 4 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- DankStop bong
- 5mm thick glass
- Circ perc with worked glass frog
- Features detailed green glass frog face
- Frog themed glass pipe
- Green glass accents
- Matching glass frog face bowl included
- Themed water pipe
- Can chamber
- Bent neck
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Scientific glass
- Height: 10.5 inches
- Width: 4 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- DankStop bong
- 5mm thick glass
- Circ perc with worked glass frog
- Features detailed green glass frog face
- Frog themed glass pipe
- Green glass accents
- Matching glass frog face bowl included
- Themed water pipe
- Can chamber
- Bent neck
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Scientific glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!