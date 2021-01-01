Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

10.5" Gridded Stemline to Tree Perc Beaker Bong

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 10.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- 90 degree joint
- 6 Arm tree perc
- Clear glass
- Flared mouthpiece
- Glass water pipe
- Gridded stemline perc
- Scientific glass
- Straight neck
- Beaker
- Dewar's joint
- Inline perc
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!