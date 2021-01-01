About this product
Height: 11 inches
Base Width: 5 inches
Joint Size: Rubber grommet female
Do not clean this with hot water or chemicals, it will ruin the pipe!
Made by the BaTonga people of Zimbabwe
Primitive Pipes bong
Hand carved
Circular stand
45 degree female joint
Bent neck
Silicone downstem included
Bowl colors may vary
Removable downstem
Deep bowl for smooth draws
* Do not clean this with hot water or chemicals, it will ruin the pipe!
