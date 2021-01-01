About this product

Highlights:



Height: 11 inches

Base Width: 5 inches

Joint Size: Rubber grommet female

Do not clean this with hot water or chemicals, it will ruin the pipe!

Made by the BaTonga people of Zimbabwe

Primitive Pipes bong

Hand carved

Circular stand

45 degree female joint

Bent neck

Silicone downstem included

Bowl colors may vary

Removable downstem

Deep bowl for smooth draws



