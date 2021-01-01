Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

11" African BaTonga Gourd Pipe

About this product

Highlights:

Height: 11 inches
Base Width: 5 inches
Joint Size: Rubber grommet female
Do not clean this with hot water or chemicals, it will ruin the pipe!
Made by the BaTonga people of Zimbabwe
Primitive Pipes bong
Hand carved
Circular stand
45 degree female joint
Bent neck
Silicone downstem included
Bowl colors may vary
Removable downstem
Deep bowl for smooth draws

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!