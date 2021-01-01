Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

11" Beaker with Clear Glass Hooked Horn

About this product

- Height: 11 inches
- Diameter: 3.5 inches base
- Clear glass beaker bong
- Clear glass hooked horn on tubing
- Funnel style deep bowl with pinch handle
- Grommet style joint
- 3 inches long slide
- Grommet-style glass standard downstem
- Rounded lip 5mm thick glass mouthpiece
- Beaker Bbase
- Flared mouthpiece
- Scientific glass
- Rubber grommet
