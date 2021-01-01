Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 11 inches
- 14mm female joint
- Tree perc
- Straight tube
- Flared mouthpiece
- Removable downstem
- Scientific glass
- Ice catcher
- 45 degrees joint
- Colored glass
- Choice of color
