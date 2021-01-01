Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 11 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Black accents
- 14mm male bowl
- Clear glass
- Inline perc
- Thick glass
- Ice catcher
- Flared mouthpiece
- Colored glass
- 14mm joint
- 90 degree joint
- Height: 11 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Black accents
- 14mm male bowl
- Clear glass
- Inline perc
- Thick glass
- Ice catcher
- Flared mouthpiece
- Colored glass
- 14mm joint
- 90 degree joint
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!