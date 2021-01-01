Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

11" Inline Perc to Tree Perc Water Pipe

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 11 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- 90 degree joint
- 6-Arm tree perc
- Clear glass
- Dome splashguard
- Flared mouthpiece
- Inline perc
- Tree perc
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Pedestal base
- Bent neck
