Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 11 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- 90 degree joint
- 6-Arm tree perc
- Clear glass
- Dome splashguard
- Flared mouthpiece
- Inline perc
- Tree perc
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Pedestal base
- Bent neck
