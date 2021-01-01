Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

11" Jade White Honeycomb to UFO Perc Water Pipe

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 11 inches
- 18mm joint
- Deep bowl
- Female joint
- Honeycomb perc
- Slitted UFO perc
- Glass water pipe
- Jade white glass accents
- Straight tube
- Flared mouthpiece
- Thick glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!