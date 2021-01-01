About this product
- Highlights:
- Height: 11.5 inches
- Joint size: 18mm male
- 90 degree joint
- Double recycler
- Angle cut dome
- Bent neck
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Honeycomb perc
- Concentrate recycler
- Scientific glass
