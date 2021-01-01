Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 11.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm male
- 45 Degrees joint
- Frosted glass
- Themed glass
- Thick glass
- Clear glass
- Flared mouthpiece
- Beaker
- Removable downstem
- Ice catcher
- Deep bowl
- Height: 11.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm male
- 45 Degrees joint
- Frosted glass
- Themed glass
- Thick glass
- Clear glass
- Flared mouthpiece
- Beaker
- Removable downstem
- Ice catcher
- Deep bowl
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!