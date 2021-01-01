Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

12" Beaker Water Pipe- Black

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- 12-inch height
- Fixed downstem
- 14mm funnel bowl
- Ice restriction
- Strong percolation
- Thick borosilicate glass
- Clear glass with black accents and red Grav decal
- Hottest new look
- Made in Austin, Texas
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!