Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 12 inches
- Diameter: 5 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- 5mm thick glass
- Dual chamber
- Dual perc bubbler
- Glass duck percolator
- Matching glass duck bowl included
- Showerhead circ percolator
- Yellow glass lipped mouthpiece & base
- Bent neck
- Flared mouthpiece
- Themed glass
- Thick glass
- Height: 12 inches
- Diameter: 5 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- 5mm thick glass
- Dual chamber
- Dual perc bubbler
- Glass duck percolator
- Matching glass duck bowl included
- Showerhead circ percolator
- Yellow glass lipped mouthpiece & base
- Bent neck
- Flared mouthpiece
- Themed glass
- Thick glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!