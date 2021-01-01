Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 12 inches
- Diameter: 5 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- 45 degree joint
- Ice catcher
- Removable downstem
- Tree perc
- Scientific glass
- Branded glass
- Diffused downstem
- Slide included
- Nucleus bong
- Height: 12 inches
- Diameter: 5 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- 45 degree joint
- Ice catcher
- Removable downstem
- Tree perc
- Scientific glass
- Branded glass
- Diffused downstem
- Slide included
- Nucleus bong
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!