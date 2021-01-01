Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 11.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Random decals
- 45 degree joint
- Removable downstem
- Scientific glass
- Ice catcher
- Beaker base
- Deep bowl
- Flared mouthpiece
- Clear glass
- Includes 14mm male bowl
- Height: 11.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Random decals
- 45 degree joint
- Removable downstem
- Scientific glass
- Ice catcher
- Beaker base
- Deep bowl
- Flared mouthpiece
- Clear glass
- Includes 14mm male bowl
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!