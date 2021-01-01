Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

12" Classic Beaker Bong w/ Donut Ice Catcher

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 11.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Random decals
- 45 degree joint
- Removable downstem
- Scientific glass
- Ice catcher
- Beaker base
- Deep bowl
- Flared mouthpiece
- Clear glass
- Includes 14mm male bowl
