Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
- Highlights:
- Height: 12 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Worked glass
- Themed glass
- Flared mouthpiece
- Circ perc
- Thick glass
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree joint
- Height: 12 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Worked glass
- Themed glass
- Flared mouthpiece
- Circ perc
- Thick glass
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree joint
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!