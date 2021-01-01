Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

12" Double Stereo Matrix J-Hook Perc Dab Rig

- Highlights:
- Height: 12 inches
- Width: 4 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Male joint
- Colored glass lipped mouthpiece and base
- Dual chamber
- Dual matrix perc bubbler
- Stereo matrix percolator
- Bent neck
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- 90 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- J hook perc
- Thick glass
