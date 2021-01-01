Loading…
Stash Lab Technologies

12" LV Pattern Straight Tube

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 12 inches
- 3-Pinch ice catcher
- 14mm female joint
- AMG glass straight tube
- Colored glass with sandblasted LV pattern
- 45 degrees joint
- Removable downstem
- American glass
- Choice of color
