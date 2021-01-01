Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 12 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- Base: 5 inches
- 90 degree joint
- Smoke creates whirling tornado effect
- Straight neck
- Turbine disc percolator
- Clear glass
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Scientific glass
