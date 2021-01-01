Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 12 inches
- Width: 3.5 inches base
- Randomly colored base
- 2.5 inches long slide
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Flared mouthpiece
- Fixed downstem
- Rubber grommet
- Bent neck
- Thick glass
- 45 degree joint
- Deep bowl
- Height: 12 inches
- Width: 3.5 inches base
- Randomly colored base
- 2.5 inches long slide
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Flared mouthpiece
- Fixed downstem
- Rubber grommet
- Bent neck
- Thick glass
- 45 degree joint
- Deep bowl
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!