Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

12" Raked Zig Zag Bubble Base Bong

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 12 inches
- Width: 3.5 inches base
- Randomly colored base
- 2.5 inches long slide
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Flared mouthpiece
- Fixed downstem
- Rubber grommet
- Bent neck
- Thick glass
- 45 degree joint
- Deep bowl
