Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 12 inches
- Width: 5 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Extra thick glass
- Glass water pipe
- Made in the USA!
- Removable diffused downstem and slide included
- Tie dye/rainbow theme
- American glass
- Beaker base
- Ice catcher
- 45 degree joint
- Height: 12 inches
- Width: 5 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Extra thick glass
- Glass water pipe
- Made in the USA!
- Removable diffused downstem and slide included
- Tie dye/rainbow theme
- American glass
- Beaker base
- Ice catcher
- 45 degree joint
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!